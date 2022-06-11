JN – Liverpool very close to confirming £85.4m deal – Star set to fly to seal move

Liverpool may end up losing club legend, Sadio Mane, this summer and his departure is going to hurt the supporters a lot.

However, the potential signing of Darwin Nunez will likely change the mood at Anfield. The latest reports suggest that an announcement is very close.

According to Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below), Liverpool are very close to confirming the signing of Nunez, who is set to fly to Merseyside to seal his move.

The Portuguese media outlet have reported that the agreement worth 100 million euros (£85.4m) between the Reds and Benfica was reached on Thursday.

JN further mention that Manchester United have been trying to beat their arch-rivals but the Uruguayan international only wants to move to Liverpool.

He is excited about the prospect of working under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp and cannot wait to play alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Almeria are set to get 20% from the deal and the Spanish side’s sporting director, Joao Goncalves, has told Radio Renascenca that the young striker will be a hit in the Premier League:

“At the time, I told Rui Costa that I was going to recover the investment. In England, he (Nunez) will have no problems adapting, he adjusts to everything”

As far as the future of Mane is concerned, reports (The Mail) have suggested that Bayern Munich are expected to move in with a third bid that will meet the Reds’ valuation of £42million.