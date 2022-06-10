Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international, Gavi, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

The youngster’s current deal at the Nou Camp will expire in 12 months and thus far, Barcelona have not been able to offer him the salary that he is looking for.

According to a report covered by La Porteria, the Catalan giants moved in and offered a contract worth 2 million euros per season but the 17-year-old and his agent want way more.

The news source have claimed that the teenage sensation is looking to agree a deal with Barcelona that will make him earn 4 million euros (per season) in the first year, 6 million euros in the second year and 8 million euros in the third year.

As far as Liverpool’s interest is concerned, it is reported that the Reds are prepared to activate the 50 million euros release clause and agree terms worth 9 million euros per season (£148,000 a week) to sign Gavi.

However, the dilemma for the Anfield club is that the player wants to stay and succeed with Barca.

Gavi is a versatile talent. Naturally, he is a central midfielder but Xavi has been able to effectively utilize him in the CAM and wide attacking positions as well. He directly contributed in 8 goals in 28 La Liga starts last term.

The talented starlet has already made 9 appearances for Spain and in the recently held UEFA Nations League fixtures, he was arguably the best player under Luis Enrique.

He ran the show in the center of the park against Portugal, scored his debut goal for the 2010 World Cup winners against Czech Republic, and was highly impressive against Switzerland last night.

