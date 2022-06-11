Liverpool want Darwin Nunez but he is not the only big player linked with a move to Anfield. Reports in Italy suggest that Matthijs de Ligt is in the focus as well.

According to a story covered by Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign the Dutch international, who has also received proposals from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old defender’s current contract with the Old Lady has a release clause of 125 million euros that will rise to 140 million euros next year.

The Serie A giants want to agree a new deal and lower the exit clause to 70-80 million euros. However, the representatives of the Netherlands star want the clause to be completely removed.

CdS claim that the Premier League clubs dream of luring the former Ajax captain and the scenario in Italy could change if a mammoth bid is made.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, it is reported that Klopp’s crazy idea would be to form an all-Dutch central defensive partnership of Van Dijk and De Ligt at Anfield.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that Manchester United’s interest comes directly from their new boss, Erik ten Hag, but the player is not tempted to move to Old Trafford due to lack of Champions League football.

De Ligt’s current contract with the Bianconeri will expire in the summer of 2024 and he earns a huge salary of around £280,000 a week (Goal.com).

Last year, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig and the French center half was highly impressive for us under Klopp.

With Matip, Gomez and Van Dijk around as well, we really do not need to add another central defender this summer. What do you think?