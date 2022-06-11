Liverpool have been linked with Marco Asensio for a long time, and the Spanish international is once again in the limelight.

According to a report covered by Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the La Roja playmaker does not rule out leaving for free in 2023 but Real Madrid do not want that.

News – Liverpool submit offer to sign £280,000 a week star – Corriere dello Sport

The Los Blancos have offloaded multiple players upon expiry of their contracts, but considering that Asensio is 26, a bosman transfer must be avoided.

Therefore, the La Liga giants could be prepared to sell him this summer and clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus are interested in hiring his services.

Back in March, Sport reported that the Reds are one of the leading bidders in the race to sign the 28-capped international.

Now, as per MD, Klopp has been interested in Marco Asensio for a long time and the German manager would surely move in to finally sign him if he is put ‘in range’.

As far as the asking price is concerned, the European Champions could demand a fee of around 60 million euros i.e. £51.2million (Sport).

Asensio has never been able to regularly start for Real Madrid and even last season, he was in and out of the lineup under Ancelotti. He needs to play week in and week out to earn a place in Spain’s squad for the World Cup.

The versatile star can be deployed anywhere in the attacking midfield but naturally, he is a right-winger. At Anfield, Salah is the first-choice right-winger and he is irreplaceable in the squad. So, moving to Liverpool would not really suit the Spaniard in my view.

Klopp would surely need to improve the depth of the wide attacking positions if Sadio Mane leaves. The Senegalese can effectively play on either flank and has proved to be a hit in the CF role as well.