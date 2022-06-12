Liverpool have been in talks with Benfica to lure Darwin Nunez and the signing is reportedly close to completion.

According to a report covered by The Mail today (press image provided below), the Reds are closing in on striking a deal to bring the Uruguayan striker to Anfield.

The well-known news source have reported that the Eagles are looking for an upfront payment of £68million and another £17million in bonuses.

However, Liverpool are prepared to agree an initial fee of £60million and pay a conservative amount in add-ons. The player could head to England next week to complete the deal once the two clubs have finalized the agreement.

This will be the first time in four years that the Reds would be spending over £60million to sign a star. Nunez’s arrival could see us sell two attackers at Anfield.

The Mail report that Liverpool are waiting for a third bid from German champions, Bayern Munich, for their £42million-rated Sadio Mane. On the other hand, AS Monaco and Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign Takumi Minamino.

Mane was without a doubt our best attacking player in the second half of the last campaign. He has been world class under Jurgen Klopp since his move from Southampton six years ago and will be missed.

Minamino could only start a single game in the Premier League last term but it must be remembered that we would not have won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup without the contributions of the Japanese international. The former RB Salzburg man was the top scorer for us in both the competitions.

Darwin Nunez ended the Liga Nos campaign as the leading goalscorer. Will he be a hit in the Premier League? Only time will tell.