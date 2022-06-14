From Italy – Liverpool on attack to sign £59m star – Offer already made

Liverpool do not need to sign a central defender this summer but they have been consistently linked with Matthijs de Ligt in the past month.

A few days back, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Merseysiders have moved in with an offer to sign the Dutch international, whose future at Juventus is uncertain.

Today, the famous Italian news source (press image provided below) have mentioned that top European teams, including Liverpool, are on the attack to hire the services of the Netherlands player from Juventus.

CdS report that the threat from the Reds is becoming more and more concrete with the passage of time and the Old Lady are worried.

De Ligt has recently claimed that earning 4th position in the Serie A is not enough. Having already lost Chiellini, the Bianconeri are trying to agree a new deal with the 22-year-old star but the things are not moving in the right direction.

The media outlet have reported that if the youngster does not extend his stay until 2026, he could be offloaded in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that if the former Eredivisie star forces a move away from Turin then he could be allowed to leave for a fee of 70 million euros (£59m).

De Ligt won the the domestic double with Ajax under Erik ten Hag and since joining Juventus, he has won every major domestic title in Italy.

Liverpool, who had the best (joint) defensive record in the Premier League last term, have ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned. Therefore, there is no need to lure a center back this summer.