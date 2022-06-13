Liverpool are getting Nunez to improve their striking department but they will also need to strengthen the wide attacking positions if Sadio Mane leaves.

The Senegalese international is linked with a move away from Anfield and earlier this month, The Mirror reported that Jurgen Klopp is targeting the signing of £60million-rated playmaker, Raphinha.

As per a story published by Sport today (news image provided below), Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign the Brazilian international.

However, the Leeds United star and his agent, Deco, are rejecting every single offer that is coming their way.

The Catalan source claim that Klopp wants to lure the 25-year-old to replace Mane but the Selecao star has said ‘No’ to a move to Anfield and has decided to wait for Barcelona.

At the moment, the Spanish giants cannot sign the South American winger due to their weak economic conditions and they are hoping to improve the situation by selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United.

Nunez will likely play through the middle and we have Firmino and Jota in the backup as well. Therefore, if Mane leaves, we will need a quality player to cover for Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the wide attacking positions.

Raphinha is a speedy attacker who has proved to be effective on either flank. In his debut PL season, the former Sporting CP man directly contributed in 15 goals in 26 starts.

In the last campaign, he started 34 games in the Premier League for the Whites and directly contributed in 14 goals. For the senior national side, thus far, the Samba playmaker has made 9 appearances (7 starts), scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists.

