Liverpool can agree £30million fee with eyes closed to sign playmaker – Report

The future of Marco Asensio at Real Madrid has been up in the air for some time and Liverpool are interested in hiring his services.

A few days ago, Spanish source Mundo Deportivo reported that Klopp would move to lure the 26-year-old playmaker if the price is right.

As per a story published by Corriere dello Sport yesterday (news image provided below), the Spanish champions will have to sell Asensio for cheap keeping in view that his contract will expire in a year.

The Italian media outlet have claimed that the Los Blancos have failed to agree an extension with the player and will not allow him to leave for free next season.

It is reported that the Bernabeu outfit cannot demand higher than £30million and the interested teams from the Premier League can meet the asking price with their eyes closed.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan are in the running as well but the Red Devils and the Gunners will not be taking part in the Europe’s premier competition next season (CL).

If Sadio Mane leaves, we will lack depth in the wide attacking positions. On the other hand, Klopp does not have a natural CAM in the squad.

Asensio can effectively play on the right flank, left flank and even as a central attacking playmaker. He has got a rocket of a left foot and experience of winning major trophies (3x Champions League).

Last term, the Spaniard only started 19 games in the La Liga and found the net 10 times. Do you think he is good enough to strengthen the attack at Anfield?