Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Darwin Nunez yesterday and reports suggest that Sadio Mane is now close to leaving for Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international has been one of the most important members of the Reds squad under the management of Jurgen Klopp and his departure is going to hurt.

According to 90min, Mane has agreed a contract with the Bavarians that will make him earn £350,000 a week, £54.6million in the next three years.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool and the Bundesliga giants are confident that the deal will happen. However, the Reds are prepared to keep the former Saints man at Anfield if the asking price is not met.

David Maddock has claimed that the Merseysiders could offset much of the outlay on Nunez by offloading Mane. Talks are being held and a deal worth £42million is moving closer.

The 30-year-old moved to Anfield in 2016, played his first campaign on the right wing and was named the Player of the Year. A year later, Salah was brilliant on the right flank and Mane excelled on the left flank.

In the last winter transfer window, the Reds completed the signing of Luis Diaz, his arrival moved Mane to the central position and the Senegalese made the position his own.

Earlier this year, the ex Salzburg man won the African Cup of Nations and was named the Player of the Tournament. After returning from the competition, he was arguably our best attacking player in the second half of the campaign.

Mane directly contributed in 10 goals in 13 league starts. Moreover, he scored crucial goals in the quarter/semi finals of the Champions League to help us reach the final. The fans will love him for staying but if he does end up leaving, they would wish him the very best.