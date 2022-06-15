Liverpool have been interested in Jude Bellingham for a long time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have submitted a huge offer to sign him.

Back in December last year, The Mirror revealed that the Anfield side are leading the race to lure the England international. On the other hand, two months back, the Merseysiders made contact with Borussia Dortmund (Football Insider).

News – Deal close – Star has agreed £54.6million contract to secure Liverpool exit – Report

Earlier this month, The Athletic revealed that it would take a bid of over £80m to sign Bellingham from the Bundesliga side, who do not want to lose the midfielder having already sold star striker, Erling Braut Haaland.

As per a recent story covered by Cadena Ser, Real Madrid are serious about signing the Three Lions midfielder. The Los Blancos may make a move worth 90 million euros and offer a long-term contract to bring the former Birmingham boy to Spain.

However, the news source have mentioned that the European champions have a major problem in the form of Liverpool, who have already offered 100 million euros (£86.6m) to lure the starlet.

Madrid’s priority target this summer was to bring in Mbappe but the Frenchman opted to stay with PSG, and the La Liga club moved in to sign Tchouameni.

Tchouameni was on the radar at Anfield but after losing out on luring him, the Reds splashed the cash to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. We can expect an intriguing battle for Bellingham between the two continental giants.

Milner will turn 37 in January, skipper Henderson will turn 32 on Friday, Thiago will be 32 next year and Fabinho will enter into the 30s next year. Therefore, Klopp needs to revamp things in the center.

18-year-old Bellingham is a complete player. He can break play as a defensive midfielder, guides play in the CM role and can also dribble and shoot as an attacking midfielder. Last season, he directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions for Dortmund.

Naby Keita wears the iconic number 8 shirt but in all fairness, he is not a box-to-box player and we have not replaced Steven Gerrard as yet. We create a lot of chances from the wide positions but not enough through the center and that is why the team needs a top midfielder.

Bellingham is rated highly and he has the potential to be world-class. In your opinion, should Liverpool break the bank to sign him?