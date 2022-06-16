Liverpool have improved their attacking department by agreeing a deal to lure Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Now, they should focus on strengthening the midfield.

As per reports going on in the Spanish media, the Reds are serious about signing Gavi from Barcelona and have even made an offer.

News – Deal close – Star has agreed £54.6million contract to secure Liverpool exit – Report

Last week, La Porteria reported that the Merseysiders, who are willing to activate the £42.9million clause, have proposed a contract that will make the midfielder earn way more than the deal offered by the Catalan club.

Now, Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below) have revealed that the decision on Gavi’s renewal is expected to be made today.

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that the La Liga giants submitted their offer to agent, De La Pena, who then went to Sevilla to discuss the terms with the midfielder’s parents.

It is reported that offers from big European clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich are on the table but the Spanish side believe they will reach an agreement because the teenage sensation wants to stay.

MD state that De La Pena’s decision to discuss the proposal with the family indicates that he is satisfied with the terms. The representative is set to meet with the Barca management, who hope to close the renewal or at least announce a principle agreement today.

At just 17, Gavi has already made 46 appearances for the senior team of Barcelona and is considered much more important than big money signing, Frenkie De Jong. As per Sport (via The Faithful), the Nou Camp outfit are prepared to sell the Dutch midfielder this summer.

For Spain, the youngster has already earned 10 caps under Luis Enrique and was highly impressive in the recent UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Liverpool do need to improve their aging midfield department and that is why they are after Gavi. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.