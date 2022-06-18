Liverpool are set to lose a legendary player in the form of Sadio Mane. Reports suggest that the Senegalese star has secured a lucrative contract with Bayern Munich, who have agreed a deal with the Reds to seal the signing.

According to The Mirror (press image provided below), the Bavarians have agreed to sign the African superstar for a fee of £35.1million (includes £7.6million in bonuses).

The British news source have mentioned that the 30-year-old star asked Liverpool to become the club’s highest earner. However, Mane’s demand was not met and he has opted to move to the Allianz Arena.

It is reported that the AFCON winner has agreed personal terms worth £39million. He will be earning £250,000 a week with the Bundesliga champions for the next three years.

At the moment, our highest-earning star is Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch international takes home around £220,000 a week (The Mirror). On the other hand, big-money new signing, Darwin Nunez, has signed a contract worth £140,000 a week at Anfield (The Guardian).

FSG did not want to break their pay structure and have allowed Mane to leave. It will not come as any surprise if they do not meet Salah’s demands and let him leave for free next summer.

Let’s hope Nunez settles in quickly and we do not miss Sadio, who was without a doubt our most important attacker in the major triumphs.

Salah may have won three PL Golden Boots and two PFA POTY awards but in those campaigns, we did not win the Premier League.

When we won the Champions League in 2019, Mane was the only Liverpool attacker to make the UCL/UEFA TOTY and also won the African Player of the Year award. Moreover, he was the only LFC attacker in the PFA XI the year we won the Premier League.

The versatile playmaker, who has proved to be effective in every attacking position, was the MOTM in the UEFA Super Cup victory and set up the winning goal in the CWC. He is a true legend and after six big years, it will be strange to see the Reds play without him on the team.