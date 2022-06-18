Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield department and recent reports indicate that they might move to bring back Georginio Wijnaldum to the club.

According to a story covered by The Irish Daily Star today (news image provided below), the Reds have been interested in making a big-money move to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the news source have mentioned that the England international is expected to stay with the German side and the Reds will likely try to hire his services next year.

Therefore, to improve things in the center of the park, it is reported that there are whispers of Liverpool going for a deal to bring Wijnaldum back from PSG on a loan.

Last year, upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield, the Netherlands midfielder opted to sign a deal worth £160,000 a week (Marca) with Paris Saint-Germain but things have not turned out well for him.

The former Newcastle United man mainly warmed the bench last term, started only 18 games in the league and was recently named Flop Signing of the Year (GFFN).

He was a regular starter for the Netherlands but after a terrible season in France, Van Gaal did not select him for the recent UEFA Nations League fixtures. Gini needs to play regular first-team football to earn his place in the Oranje’s World Cup squad and a return to Liverpool could help.

The Dutch international was one of the most important members of the squad under Jurgen Klopp. He was always fit and no midfielder played more minutes for the Reds under the German boss.

Would you welcome Wijnaldum back?