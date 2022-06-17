Liverpool have made contact for signing, club now offer £17million discount – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian international Raphinha and the latest reports suggest that Leeds United are offering a discount of £17million.

Two weeks ago, Mirror Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign the Samba star and reported a valuation of £60million.

As per a story covered by Sport today (press image provided below), the Whites have now lowered the asking price to 50 million euros (£43million).

The Spanish news source claim that Liverpool have made contact to lure the 25-year-old winger from the Elland Road outfit but the player has his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp.

Due to the player’s preference and consistent pressure from Barcelona, Leeds United are now ready to accept a fee worth £43million. However, the Catalan giants are hoping that Raphinha can push the PL club to further bring the price down.

The former Vitoria attacker would have been available for just 25 million euros (clause) if Leeds were relegated to the Championship. They survived on the final day of the season, much to the despair of Barcelona, who intended to activate the low clause to sign him.

Sadio Mane is set to leave for Bayern Munich (Sky Sports) and Liverpool should really move to sign a winger to replace him.

Darwin Nunez is mainly going to play through the center as an out-and-out striker and we should not just rely on Diaz and Salah for the whole season as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned.

In the last campaign, when the Egyptian was out of form for months, we had no quality cover and Klopp continued to start him. In your view, should Liverpool sign a winger to improve the depth?