Liverpool remain interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United and the latest reports suggest that the suitors for the Brazilian are quickly increasing.

According to today’s version of Sport (press image provided below), Barca should thank Deco for keeping the Premier League clubs away from the Samba winger.

News – Whispers of Liverpool moving in to sign £160,000 a week midfielder – Report

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool, who want to replace Sadio Mane, have put immense pressure and continue to do so to hire the services of the former Sporting CP star.

If Deco had not intervened, the player might have moved to Anfield by now. The Barca legend, who is representing Raphinha, wants the player to sign for the Nou Camp outfit.

He gave his word to club president, Laporta, that the Leeds attacker would wait for Barcelona to solve their financial problems before getting the signing done.

The Catalan source mention that Liverpool love Raphinha and are ready to agree a lucrative deal to secure his signature. The Reds have offered a big contract that will make the South American earn way more than the terms Deco has decided for him with Barca.

On the other hand, some PL sides are even prepared to meet the asking price of 65 million euros (£55.7million) set by the Elland Road outfit.

Last season, the 25-year-old winger directly contributed in 14 goals in the Premier League and helped the Whites survive relegation.

With Mane set to leave, Liverpool need a quality winger who can effectively play on either flank and therefore, Raphinha would be an ideal signing. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.