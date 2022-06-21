Liverpool are looking to reinforce their midfield and once again, the name of Nicolo Barella is in the focus.

Last year, the Reds were reportedly readying a bid worth 70 million euros (La Repubblica) to sign the Italian international but the move did not happen. Now, they are pressing to finally sign him.

News – Liverpool prepared to bid under £34.4m for signing – Star likes Klopp

According to Calcio Mercato Web, the Merseysiders are intent on signing the Azzurri midfielder. They are consistently pressing but the Nerazzurri do not want to lose their prized asset and have slapped a mammoth price tag of 90 million euros on him.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Klopp is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old star, who is willing to agree a move to Liverpool to work with the German boss (at all costs).

The Anfield club may have ample quality and depth in the center of the park but they lack a player who can directly contribute in goals on regular basis.

In the 20-21 Scudetto winning campaign, Barella was named the Serie A Midfielder of the Season. He scored 3 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions under the management of Antonio Conte.

On the other hand, last season, Inter won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup and he directly contributed in 17 goals in all competitions under Inzaghi.

For the senior national side, so far, Barella has made 39 appearances and he was a key member of the Azzurri squad that won the European Championships last year.

However, the £82,000 a week star (Leggo) could not help his nation earn World Cup qualification, and maybe, that is another good reason to sign him.

It must be remembered that key Liverpool midfielders like Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago are expected to travel to Qatar for the World Cup and may come back tired.

In your opinion, should Klopp splash the cash to finally sign Nicolo Barella?