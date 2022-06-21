Liverpool have been heavily linked with Brazilian international Raphinha and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

At the weekend, we covered a story via Sport stating that the Reds have offered the attacker a much more lucrative package than Barcelona. Still, agent, Deco, wants the winger to move to the Nou Camp.

However, the major dilemma for the financially troubled Spanish side is that they cannot meet the high asking price set by Leeds United.

According to Catalan source, Nacional, Barca are not prepared to splash an amount of 55 million euros (£47million) to agree a fee with the Whites, and therefore, the deal is not moving forward.

On the other hand, Ousmane Dembele, whose current contract will expire in 9 days, has recently commented that he would be happy to stay with the Blaugrana. If he extends his deal, then signing a winger would not be a priority for Xavi.

It is reported that the Merseysiders are preparing to attack to lure Raphinha this summer. Jurgen Klopp is convinced that the PL winger can replace Mane and the German is pressing Liverpool to secure his signature.

The former Rennes man directly contributed in 18 goals in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign (played 6 games in the Ligue 1).

As far as the last season is concerned, the 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists in the Premier League for the Elland Road outfit.

Liverpool have to sign a winger to improve the quality and depth of their wide attacking positions. In your view, should they offer £47million to sign Raphinha?