Sadio Mane was the most versatile attacker in the Liverpool squad. He proved to be brilliant on the left wing, right flank and even as a center forward.

The Reds officially offloaded the Senegalese to Bayern Munich yesterday and Klopp needs to amplify the quality and depth of his attack. Reports indicate that Marco Asensio is on the radar.

At the weekend, AS reported that the Mereysiders have got into full fight mode to hire the services of the Spanish international from La Liga champions, Real Madrid.

More recently, reports coming from Italy suggest that Liverpool have moved in to lure the 26-year-old playmaker.

According to a story covered by Calcio Mercato, the Anfield club have come forward for Asensio as they look to replace Sadio Mane.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Italian champions, AC Milan are also interested in luring the La Roja star and unlike Jurgen Klopp, Stefan Pioli can guarantee him a role in the starting lineup.

As far as the asking price is concerned, CM claim that the Los Blancos would demand at least 30 million euros.

On the other hand, recently, Corriere dello Sport revealed that the European giants cannot ask for more than 35 million euros (£30million) keeping in view that Asensio will be free to leave next year

The 29-capped international can play on either flank, as a secondary striker and also as a central attacking midfielder if needed. So far, he has made over 200 appearances for Real Madrid, scored 49 goals and provided 24 assists.

Spain manager, Luis Enrique, did not select the versatile playmaker in the European Championships’ squad last year. He needs regular first team football to travel to Qatar for the World Cup this year.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.