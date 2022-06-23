Liverpool are consistently linked with Dutch international, Matthijs de Ligt, who may end up leaving Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Last night, we covered a report (via Corriere dello Sport) claiming that the Reds are prepared to take advantage of the player’s contract situation in Turin to hire his services.

As per another story published by Corriere Torino (press image provided below), Liverpool are offering De Ligt a starring role in the side to secure his signing.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders want the 22-year-old to move to Anfield and partner Virgil van Dijk in the central defense. The duo form the usual defensive partnership for the Netherlands.

As far as the competition is concerned, it is reported that Chelsea are pressing to lure him in order to replace Antonio Rudiger, who has recently signed for European Champions, Real Madrid.

The former Ajax superstar’s current deal with the Old Lady will expire in the summer of 2024 and as per Calcio Mercato, he is valued at around 70 million euros (£60.4million).

In the 2018-19 Champions League winning season, Matip regularly started with Van Dijk in the central defense. A year later, we won the Premier League and Gomez was the main starter with Virgil.

Last season, Matip mainly started in the Premier League and Konate was preferred in the Champions League and the duo performed brilliantly at the back.

Therefore, it will be a huge surprise if Matthijs de Ligt arrives to immediately get a place in the starting XI. What do you think?