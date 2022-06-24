£116,000 a week decorated star willing to secure Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool need to improve their central midfield and reports indicate that an experienced French star is willing to secure a move to Anfield.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Adrien Rabiot is looking to move to Premier League and can be lured for a fee as low as £15million from Juventus.

The renowned news source have mentioned that months ago, the 27-year-old star told the Old Lady that he wants to leave the club in the summer.

It is reported that he would like to sign for the Reds as they can offer him Champions League football.

Rabiot is a decorated star. He won every major domestic title multiple times in France (including 6 Ligue 1 trophies) before moving to Juventus. The Les Bleus midfielder has also won every major domestic trophy in Italy with the Bianconeri.

For the senior national side, so far, he has made 29 appearances and was a key member of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League title last year under Didier Deschamps.

His current contract with the Turin based club will expire in 12 months and he earns (Calcio Mercato) 7 million euros per year i.e. around £116,000 a week.

Liverpool need a young box to box star to improve their aging midfield and someone like Jude Bellingham would fit in perfectly.

Rabiot would be a stop-gap signing which we really do not need at the moment. His form was average in the last campaign. In all competitions, the Frenchman made 45 appearances and failed to score even a single goal.

