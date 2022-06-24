Liverpool have sold Sadio Mane to German champions, Bayern Munich, and they need to sign a top-quality winger, who can operate at both flanks.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

News – £116,000 a week decorated star willing to secure Liverpool move – Report

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Merseysiders have already made contact with the representatives of the 21-year-old and are willing to offer a bumper pay rise to secure his signature.

Moreover, to unsettle Florentino Perez, Liverpool have submitted an informal offer worth 60 million euros (£51.5million) for Rodrygo, who is admired by Jurgen Klopp.

The Catalan outlet claim that the player is looking for regular game time in order to earn a place in the national side for the World Cup.

Last season, Rodrygo featured in 33 league games but he only started 17 times under Carlo Ancelotti. On the other hand, he scored some of the most important goals in Madrid’s Champions League winning campaign, however, he only started 4 out of 13 games in the tournament.

The former Santos winger, who directly contributed in 19 goals in all competitions for the Los Blancos, has only made 5 appearances for the senior national side despite making his debut back in 2019.

Brazil have top-quality wingers like Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha, Antony and Coutinho etc. therefore, Rodrygo needs to play week in and week out to travel to Qatar.

The Selecao attacker is talented and can improve Liverpool’s quality and depth in the wide attacking positions. However, he may have to warm the bench behind the likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

In your opinion, is Rodrygo good enough to strengthen the attack at Anfield?