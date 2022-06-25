Back in 2019, Liverpool were interested in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig but in the end, Chelsea won the race to hire his services.

According to a recent report covered by Football Insider, the Reds are plotting a stunning move to finally sign the German international, who has not been able to hit top form at Stamford Bridge.

The news source have mentioned that with Salah’s future up in the air, the Merseysiders have set their sights on the 26-year-old forward but the interest is still at the early stage.

Werner was a superstar in the Bundesliga. In his last season with RB Leipzig, the Kaiser scored 28 goals in 34 league appearances.

However, since moving to England, his form has been highly inconsistent. In the 2020-21 campaign, the former Stuttgart striker featured in 35 games in the Premier League and only found the net 6 times.

In the last campaign under Thomas Tuchel, he was mainly a bench warmer, started just 15 games in the Premier League and scored 4 goals.

For Germany, thus far, he has made 53 appearances and scored 24 goals. In the last UEFA Nations League fixture against Italy, the Blues forward netted a brace to help Hansi Flick’s team earn all three points.

Timo Werner is a versatile talent, who can be deployed anywhere in the attacking third. Mainly, he is a center forward but he is fast and can play in the wide attacking positions as well.

The German star’s current contract with Chelsea will expire in 2025 and he earns £272,000 a week (talkSPORT).

It must be remembered that even Jadon Sancho was tearing it apart in the Bundesliga (with Dortmund) but last season, at Man Utd, he only managed to score 5 goals in all competitions.

Keeping in view that Werner has not been a hit in the Premier League, do you think Liverpool should sign him?