Liverpool are looking at quality wide players to replace Mane and Leeds United’s Raphinha has been on the radar for some time.

According to a report converted by Sport (news image provided below), Barcelona are pushing to sign the Brazilian international but their poor economic situation does not allow them to bid big.

The only reason Barca have not lost the race as yet is because club legend, Deco, is trying to get Raphinha to the Nou Camp and has blocked multiple offers from the Premier League.

The Catalonia-based outlet claim that Liverpool are one of the clubs pressing the most to sign the 25-year-old winger, who can effectively play on either flank.

It is reported that Barcelona have already agreed terms with the player but they are unable to meet the fee of 50 million euros demanded by Leeds United. The La Liga club are looking to bring the price down.

In Britain, The Daily Mail claim that the Whites are actually looking for a fee of £65million for the South American star.

Raphinha started 34 games in the Premier League in the last campaign and directly contributed in 14 goals to help the Elland Road outfit survive relegation.

Sadio Mane scored 23 goals in all competitions last term and has left Anfield as a legend. His exit means the Reds now lack depth in the wide attacking positions. The situation might be worse if Minamino ends up leaving the club as well.

Raphinha has proved his quality for Leeds and can further improve in a top side like Liverpool. In your view, should Klopp splash the cash to sign the Selecao winger?