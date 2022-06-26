Liverpool have been interested in Portuguese international, Otavio, and the recent reports indicate that the Reds will make a bid for signing the playmaker from Porto.

Last winter, Liverpool signed a top winger from the Dragons in the form of Luis Diaz and this summer, they have already lured Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Will Klopp secure another big signing from Portugal? We shall see.

News – Liverpool ready to agree £100,000 a week deal to sign £34.4million star – AS

According to Jornal de Noticias (press image provide below), the Merseysiders are in talks with the representative of the player, who could end up leaving the Liga Nos side this summer.

As per the Portuguese news source, the 27-year-old playmaker’s main objective is to join a top European club after leaving Porto and he likes the option of moving to Liverpool.

In the UK, according to The Sunday People, the Primeira Liga champions believe the 6-time European Champions will bid £34million for Otavio but they are holding out for a fee of £38millioin.

However, JN have revealed that Porto wish to keep the player this summer and will only offload him if the release clause of £51.6m (60 million euros) is met.

Otavio can feature in multiple midfield and attacking positions but normally, he operates on the right side of the field.

Last season, in 32 starts, the Seleccao star directly contributed 16 goals (3 goals and 13 assists) to help Sergio Conceicao’s side win the league title. Moreover, he scored 2 goals and provided an assist in the Taca de Portugal winning campaign.

For the senior national side, the versatile star scored on his debut against Qatar last year and earlier this year, he played a key role in helping his country qualify for the World Cup.

Have your say – Should Liverpool splash £51.6m to sign Otavio?