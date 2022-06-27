Ousmane Dembele has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for a long time and once again, the French international is in the focus.

The Liverpool boss tried to hire the Les Bleus playmaker back in 2016 but he opted to move to Borussia Dortmund from Rennes (FFT).

News – Liverpool ready to agree £100,000 a week deal to sign £34.4million star – AS

As per today’s version of Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool are one of the five clubs to make an offer for Dembele, who will be free to leave Barcelona upon expiry of his contract on 30th June.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Xavi has good relations with the former Bundesliga attacker but the proposal put on the table for him is the least attractive one.

He can obviously get a good signing-on bonus and a lucrative contract by moving on a bosman this summer.

As far as the Liverpool are concerned, Sadio Mane has already moved to Bayern. Sport claim that the Reds have put Mohamed Salah up for sale and Dembele has been chosen to replace him at Anfield.

The Egyptian superstar currently earns £200,000 a week (The Athletic) and the 6-time European Champions have been unable to extend his contract (expires in 12 months).

The former BvB star is also earning around £200,000 a week at the Nou Camp (The Marca) and the Merseysiders would have to offer him a bumper pay rise to sign him.

Salah is 30 and Dembele is 25, the African star has been super-fit but the Frenchman has spent a lot of time on the treatment table since moving to Spain.

Last season, the World Cup winning attacker was absent till November due to a knee injury but performed well after returning to fitness. He was the leading assist provider (13) despite only starting 15 games in the La Liga.

The Catalan source reports that the likes of Bayern, PSG and Chelsea have also made offers for the versatile playmaker, who can be deployed anywhere in the attacking third.

In your opinion, is Ousmane Dembele good enough to replace Salah?