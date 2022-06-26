Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Real Madrid attacker, Marco Asensio, for a long time and the latest reports are interesting.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), AC Milan are pressing to secure the Los Blancos playmaker but they are unable to meet the demands.

The Spanish news source have claimed that the European Champions are looking to get a fee of 40 million euros (£34.4million) to sell the 26-year-old star.

However, the Serie A champions cannot afford to pay that sum and at most, they will be able to offer around 30 million euros.

As far as the wages are concerned, the Rossoneri are looking to secure a contract as high as 4.5 million euros a year (£75,000 a week) but the problem is that Liverpool are ready to agree a much more lucrative deal with the Spaniard.

The Madrid-based media outlet state that the Merseysiders have already offered a deal that will make the player earn £100,000 a week (6 million euros a year).

Still, the Italian giants have no plans of giving up and Paolo Maldini is trying as hard as possible to get Asensio to San Siro.

Liverpool do need to improve the quality and depth of their attack as they have already offloaded Mane and Origi and a deal has been agreed to sell Minamino.

Asensio is a quality winger, who can play through the center as well. The La Roja star has won major titles with Real Madrid (including three Champions League trophies) but he has never been a regular starter.

In your opinion, should the Reds move in to sign him in the summer transfer window?