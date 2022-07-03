Liverpool have been linked with French international Adrien Rabiot lately and the latest update coming from Italy is interesting.

Last week, we covered a report (via Libero) claiming that Juventus are prepared to sell the midfielder to the Reds, who have been unable to agree a new contract with Naby Keita.

As per today’s version (news image provided below), the famous Italian news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders do not want to lose the Guinean international for free next year, therefore, they have decided to offload him this summer.

Libero claim that Liverpool have offered the Bianconeri an exchange deal involving Keita that would see Rabiot move to Anfield.

The 27-year-old African star has not been able to perform consistently under Klopp because on and off, he has been injured. It must be remembered that he earns a high salary of £120,000 a week (The Mirror).

On the other hand, Rabiot has got a much better fitness record but he is not really a difference-maker.

The Les Bleus star, who can play anywhere in the midfield, did not score a single goal and provided just a couple of assists despite making 45 appearances for the Old Lady last term.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player’s current deal with Juve will expire in less than 12 months as well and he is valued at around £17.2million (TMW).

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen things in the center of the park?