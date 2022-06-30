French international, Adrien Rabiot, is heavily linked with a move away from Juventus and he could end up joining Liverpool.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that the Les Bleus midfielder wants to move to the Premier League and he would be willing to sign for the Reds to play Champions League football.

More recently, as per a report covered by Libero yesterday (news image provided below), Juventus are ready to sell Rabiot to Liverpool and replace him with Naby Keita.

A few days ago, The Athletic reported that the Merseysiders are trying to agree a new deal with the Guinean international, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2023.

However, the Italian news source have mentioned that the African midfielder does not seem to want to sign a new contract with the Anfield club. That is why the Bianconeri are pressing to set up an exchange deal with Klopp’s team.

Rabiot, who can effectively play in the central and defensive midfield positions, has won all the major domestic titles in France (Paris Saint-Germain) and in Italy (Juventus).

He won the UEFA Nations League with the national side last year and has ample of experience under his belt.

The 116,000 a week Frenchman (Calcio Mercato) is almost 2 months younger than Keita (27) and more importantly, he is not an injury prone player like the former Leipzig man, who has spent majority of the time on the treatment table since moving to England.

In your view, should Liverpool sell Naby Keita to sign Adrien Rabiot?