Matthijs de Ligt’s future at Juventus is uncertain and somehow, he has been linked with Liverpool, who do not really need to strengthen the central defense.

Last month, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Reds, Man Utd and Chelsea moved in with offers to sign the Dutch international from the Old Lady.

As per the latest update provided by the famous Italian source today (press image provided below), the Blues are in concrete negotiations to sign the Netherlands star.

De Ligt’s current deal has a release clause of 120-125 million euros so that is the starting price and it is mentioned that at least the figure of 100 million euros (£86million) must be reached (if not crossed) to convince the Bianconeri to sell.

Chelsea are preparing to offer around 70-75 million euros in cash and 12 million euros in variables but the move is not going to be enough.

CdS claim that in order to attain the maximum fee, Juve wants competition and hope that Liverpool, City, Man Utd or PSG will relaunch moves to sign De Ligt.

To replace the 22-year-old star, the Serie A club have defenders like Koulibaly, Laporte, Akanji, Kimpembe, Bremer, Gabriel and Badiashile on their radar.

Liverpool really do not need to improve their central defense. Klopp’s men conceded just 26 goals in the Premier League and kept the highest number of clean sheets last term.

In the presence of Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez and Williams, the Reds have more than enough quality and depth and therefore, hiring a new CB would not be on the agenda at Anfield.