Marco Asensio is looking to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and Liverpool have been in the lime light.

Last month, AS reported that AC Milan are pressing to sign the Spanish international but they cannot afford to pay £34.5million fee or meet the wage demands. On the other hand, Liverpool have offered him a lucrative contract.

As per the latest update provided be Sport today (news image provided below), the 26-year-old attacker has not responded to the renewal proposal forwarded by the Los Blancos and his future lies away from the Bernabeu

The Catalan source claim that Asensio’s first option, which he likes the most, is to move to Italian champions, AC Milan.

However, the option is about to close because manager, Stefano Pioli, wants the Rossoneri to hire the services of Azzurri star, Domenico Berardi, from Sassuolo.

Now, Sport state that Asensio is waiting for the Liverpool offer to materialize. In addition to the Merseysiders, the likes of Arsenal, Man United and Juventus are also interested in luring the player.

Over the years, the La Roja star mainly warmed the bench under the management of Zinedine Zidane, moreover, last season, he was unable to earn a regular starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti.

He was ignored by Luis Enrique for the European Championships last year and without regular first team football, he might miss out on selection for the World Cup as well.

Liverpool do need to strengthen the depth of the wide attacking positions and Asensio has the quality and experience to reinforce the offense. However, even at Anfield, the former Mallorca loanee would not be a guaranteed starter.