Liverpool have been linked with German international and Bayern Munich star, Serge Gnabry for some time and a former Red has backed the club to sign him,

Anfield legend, Steve Mcmanaman has heavily praised the Bavarian wingers and has tipped Liverpool to sign him as he can offer something ‘different’.

The 50-year-old told horseracing.net (via Liverpool World):

“I think Liverpool could accommodate Serge Gnabry. He offers something a bit different, he offers pace. He’s shown he’s more of a winger than Salah is, because Mo likes to cut in from the right and get on his left. Gnabry more so as in he’ll drop the shoulder like a typical old-school orthodox winger.”

“I think Serge Gnabry is a great player and when I’ve seen him at Bayern Munich I think he’s expectational. They’ve got Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané and other players and I think at times he just feels as if he’s not loved and he is.”

“As a player and what he’s done recently at Bayern, I think he’s very talented and very exciting, I think he’d be a good fit for anybody.”

Last month, Anfield Central reported that the Merseysiders had discussions with the player, who is looking for a deal worth £250,000 a week to join.

Gnabry has regularly scored and created goals for Bayern Munich over the years but the German champions have so far failed to extend his contract, which will expire in less than a year.

Currently, he is only earning around £135,000 a week (Goal).

10 days ago, Sport reported that Liverpool are confident of getting a discounted deal from the Allianz Arena outfit to sign the 26-year-old attacker.

More recently, the Spanish news source have revealed that the Bundesliga giants are looking to get around 50 million euros (£42.3million).