If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Portuguese international and Sporting CP star, Matheus Nunes.

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), the Primeira Liga giants will not refuse to sell the midfielder this summer if they receive a bid worth £42m. However, for that, they need a bidding war between top clubs.

News – Liverpool knock on the door to sign £42million Athletic Bilbao winger – Report

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that in the Premier League, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are attentive but thus far, no official proposal has arrived.

It is reported that the player will never turn down a move to Anfield, Etihad or Stamford Bridge. These projects would be seen as “irrefutable opportunities” by Nunes.

O Jogo claim that Newcastle United, Everton and Wolves showed interest as well but the 23-year-old midfielder did not consider joining them at all.

In the 2020-21 Liga Nos winning campaign, the Brazilian-born boy only started 12 games but now, he is an important member of the Sporting CP squad under Ruben Amorim.

Last season, the Lions won the Allianz Cup and the Portuguese Super Cup. The former Estoril player featured in 50 games in all competitions, scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists.

For the senior national side, so far, he has made 2 starts (8 appearances) and scored a crucial goal in the World Cup qualification play-off (semi-final) against Turkey.

Multiple pundits think Liverpool need to improve their midfield and the ideal player to strengthen the department would be Bellingham, who would cost a lot more than £42m.

In your view, should the Reds move in to sign a cheaper alternative in the form of Matheus Nunes?