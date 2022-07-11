Liverpool’s probable XI to face Manchester United in pre-season friendly

Liverpool and Manchester United will kick start their pre-season tours tomorrow in a friendly contest in Thailand. Who will come out on top?

In less than three weeks, the Reds will collide against Man City in the Community Shield contest.

Fans must be excited to see big-money summer signing, Darwin Nunez, but the Uruguayan international might not start against the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan international had blisters on his left foot and that is why, he did not take part in the final session of the training (Liverpool Echo). So, we can expect the likes of Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalo and Luis Diaz to start in the attack for Jurgen Klopp.

As far as the midfield is concerned, experienced players like Oxlade-Chamberlain and veteran James Milner may start with young Harvey Elliott.

Dutch starlet, Van den Berg may feature in the right-back role, on the other hand, 19-year-old, James Norris could start in the left-back position.

Cameroonian, Joel Matip and England international, Joe Gomez, who recently signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, could start in the central defense.

18-year-old Harvey Davies, who has been with the club for over a decade, might get the nod to start in the goal for the Merseysiders:

Liverpool’s predicted lineup vs Manchester United: Davies; Van den Berg, Gomez, Matip, Norris; Milner, Ox, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Firmino.