The transfer saga surrounding Ousmane Dembele has dragged on for far too long but it seems that the player is finally going to end it soon.

Last month, we covered a story (via Sport) claiming that Liverpool submitted a high offer for the playmaker, whose contract with Barcelona expired on 30th June.

Chelsea, Bayern and PSG made lucrative proposals as well and the lowest offer was tabled by the Catalan giants.

Shockingly, despite having 4 lucrative offers on the table to join as a free agent, reports indicate that Dembele is ready to accept the lowest offer to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

As per Spanish source, Sport, the French international is ready to put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the La Liga giants.

In the January transfer window, the World Cup winning attacker’s agent was demanding a mammoth increase in pay and a huge signing-on bonus for his client (ABC via The Faithful).

However, the Catalan source claim that now, the 25-year-old star has accepted to take a 40% pay cut and will earn at the same salary level as 19-year-old, Fati.

Liverpool have recently offloaded Mane, Origi and Minamino and have signed attackers like Nunez and Carvalho, who mainly play through the center.

In all fairness, Klopp lacks depth in the wide attacking positions. There is no one good enough to cover for Luis Diaz (LW) and Mohamed Salah (RW), who recently signed a new contract with the club.

