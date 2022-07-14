Timo Werner was a massive hit in the Bundesliga but since moving to the Premier League, his form has dipped a lot and the German is linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Two years ago, the Blues agreed a deal worth £200,000 a week (Sky Sports) to sign him from RB Leipzig, however, now, the Stamford Bridge outfit want to get rid of him.

Last month, Sky in Italy revealed that Chelsea offered Werner to Juventus in order to hire De Ligt.

Former Anfield defender, Glen Johnson, has backed the unhappy Kaiser to agree a move to Liverpool where he might benefit from the presence of Jurgen Klopp. The ex-Red told bettingodds.com (via The Express):

“I think he would (be a success at Anfield). He’s got a lot to offer. Just at Chelsea, from day one, he’s looked super, super low on confidence.”

“Maybe someone like Klopp would make him smile and enjoy his football. If that was the case then I think he’s got a lot to offer and the way that Liverpool play then he’s going to get a lot of goalscoring opportunities, he’s going to be fast on the break, so, yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

The 26-year-old is on the radar at Anfield. Three weeks ago, Football Insider reported that Liverpool are plotting a stunning move to sign him from the two-time Champions League winners.

After struggling in front of goal in his first season in England, Werner mainly warmed the bench and only started 15 games (scored only 4 goals) in the last Premier League campaign.

Now that Chelsea have secured the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, it is likely that the former Stuttgart forward will move further down the pecking order. In such a scenario, he should look to leave to earn regular first-team football.

The 53-capped international, who scored 93 times for Leipzig in over 150 appearances, can play anywhere in the attacking third. In your opinion, should Liverpool move in to sign him?