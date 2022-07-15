Liverpool have been interested in signing Swedish international, Alexander Isak, for some time and once again, the Real Sociedad forward is in the focus.

Back in March, Mirror Sport reported that the Merseysiders are keen on hiring the services of the 22-year-old La Liga star.

Moreover, Mundo Deportivo revealed that the Reds, through an intermediary, even submitted an offer worth 70 million euros for the youngster. However, the La Liga side made it clear that the forward will only be sold if the release clause of £76.3m (90 million euros) is met.

Now, another Spanish source, Fichajes, is reporting that Liverpool see a great opportunity to replace Sadio Mane and are bidding to finally sign Isak.

It is claimed that the former Solna player, who is also targeted by the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Newcastle United, could be lured for a fee of (max) 60 million euros (£51m).

The 37-capped international scored 17 goals in the 2020-21 league campaign and impressed for Sweden at the European championships.

However, last season, his form dipped badly and he only managed to find the net 6 times in 31 appearances in the La Liga. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Txuri-Urdin have considerably dropped their asking price.

Isak is naturally a center forward and has rarely played in the wide attacking positions as well. We have already signed a much more versatile striker in the form of Darwin Nunez.

To strengthen the attack, Liverpool should move in to sign a top-quality natural winger, who can effectively be deployed on either flank.

