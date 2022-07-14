Liverpool sold Senegalese international, Sadio Mane, to Bayern Munich last month. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah’s future was also up in the air.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds considered a shock move to replace the Egyptian superstar by signing Ousmane Dembele.

News – Liverpool offer on the table for £146,000 a week star – Super Deporte

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), multiple top clubs have been interested in signing the Les Bleus winger, who is currently a free agent. However, the 24-year-old is set to sign a new contract to extend his stay with Barca.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Ligue 1 champions, PSG, were looking to lure him but in the end, they signed a new deal with Mbappe.

Dembele excelled at Dortmund under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. The Chelsea boss was pressing to bring him to Stamford Bridge. However, the German manager has secured Raheem Sterling instead.

Reports in the media suggested that Salah could leave Liverpool, therefore, MD claim the Anfield club targeted the former Rennes attacker to replace the African star.

Fortunately, earlier this month, we agreed to a lucrative three-year contract worth over £54.6million (The Telegraph) with Salah, and that eventually closed the door for Dembele.

The former Roma man has been one of the fittest players under Jurgen Klopp and it is shocking that Liverpool even considered signing Dembele, who has spent the majority of the time on the treatment table since joining Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo believe the Frenchman is reducing his wages to stay at the Nou Camp mainly because he has a very good relationship with Xavi.

