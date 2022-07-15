The future of Brazilian international, Antony, is up in the air and once again, he is on the radar of Liverpool.

Back in May, UOL reported that the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of the Ajax winger in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is mainly linked with Manchester United as last term, he impressed big time under the management of new Old Trafford boss, Erik ten Hag.

However, as per a recent report covered by renowned journalist, Jorge Nicola on Yahoo, Liverpool have strongly moved in and continue to talk to the Eredivisie side to sign the Selecao attacker.

Antony joined the Netherlands giants in 2020 from Sao Paulo and according to Nicola, the South American side are entitled to receive 20% of the fee from the future sale of the player.

Therefore, the Dutch champions intend to get a mammoth amount to offload their prized asset. As per The Telegraph, Ajax are demanding a fee of around £70-£80million for the Samba star, whose contract will expire in 2025.

Antony won the Eredivisie title with Ajax last term and in all competitions, he found the net 12 times and also provided 10 assists under Ten Hag?

The asking price has so far proved to be prohibitive for Man United and that might also be the case for Liverpool.

They recently signed a new deal with first-choice right winger, Mohamed Salah, and in my view, it is highly unlikely that the Reds will splash £70-£80million to sign Antony, who predominantly plays on the right flank.

Still, Anfield boss, Jurgen Klopp, does need to lure a versatile winger as he lacks depth in the wide offensive areas.