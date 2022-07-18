Liverpool were interested in signing French midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, from Monaco but the Les Bleus star eventually ended up moving to Real Madrid.

Now, another Ligue 1 midfielder is on the radar at Anfield. According to The Athletic, the Reds are looking to sign Lille starlet, Amadou Onana, who is a wanted man in the market.

The famous news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders admire the 20-year-old play breaker, who is also linked with the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

Onana’s current deal will expire in 2026 and as per 90min, the French club have slapped a mammoth price tag of £50million on the youngster.

Since the competition for the Belgian’s signature is high, Lille are asking for a mammoth fee but I do not think it is justified because the holding midfielder was mainly a bench warmer in the last campaign.

The Senegal born player only started 11 games in the league last term and helped the team keep 3 clean sheets.

Last month, he made his debut for the senior Belgian national side in the UEFA Nations League defeat against the Netherlands. In the next three games, he was not part of the squad.

Situation at Anfield:

Liverpool already have a world class play breaker in the form of Fabinho. The Brazilian is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

On the other hand, skipper, Henderson, has proved to be effective in the holding midfield role whenever needed and even Thiago Alcantara has done well in the No. 6 role in the career.

For now, we have ample quality and depth as far as the DM position is concerned. However, Hendo and Thiago are veterans and Fabinho will turn 30 next year. So, it is not surprising that a young play breaker is being targeted.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £50million to sign Amadou Onana?