Move close – Liverpool agree deal to earn 700% profit from player sale

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season but the situation was completely different in the 2020-21 campaign.

Going into the winter transfer window last year, Klopp was without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip and leaked goals on regular basis.

In such a scenario, the Reds secured stop-gap signings by bringing in Kabak on loan and Ben Davies on a permanent deal. Now, Liverpool have agreed a deal that will make them earn around 700% profit from the sale of Davies.

According to The Scottish Daily Mail (press image provided below), the Premiership giants are working to finalize the £4million signing of the former Preston player to replace Calvin Bassey, who is set to join Dutch champions, Ajax, in a deal worth £20million.

The Anfield side signed the 26-year-old for a fee of just £500,000 (The Athletic).

Surprisingly, Davies is going to leave the Reds without making a single appearance for the club. In the 2020-21 season, he either warmed the bench or was not included in the Match Day squads.

On the other hand, last season, he played on loan in the Championship for Sheffield United and made 21 starts in the league.

Liverpool are set to make a decent profit from the sale of a player they have not utilized at all. Klopp has got ample quality and depth as far as the backline is concerned and therefore, the move should be beneficial for all parties.

Davies was delighted when he moved to Anfield and never publicly complained about his situation at the club. Let’s wish him all the best.