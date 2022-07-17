With the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Liverpool have lost their most versatile attacker. The Senegalese international proved to be brilliant on both the flanks and even in the central role.

Moreover, the Reds also offloaded key impact players like Japanese international, Takumi Minamino and Belgian star, Divock Origi.

The Merseysiders now lack depth in the attacking third, especially in the wide attacking positions. Stars like Jota, Firmino and new arrivals, Nunez and Carvalho, predominantly feature in the central positions.

We have been linked with Brazilian sensation, Antony, but the Ajax winger is going to cost around £70-£80million.

Instead, in my opinion, Liverpool must move in to hire the services of Argentine international, Paulo Dybala, who became a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired on 30th June.

The La Albiceleste attacker is as versatile as Mane and over the years, he has consistently scored and created goals from multiple offensive positions.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Dybala directly contributed in 22 goals (11 goals and 11 assists) in 25 league starts and was named the Serie A Player of the Year ahead of Ronaldo.

Last season, the former Palermo man scored 15 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

The 28-year-old star has won every major domestic title with the Old Lady multiple times and has the quality and the experience to improve the attack at Anfield.

It must also be noted that the 34-capped international is only demanding a salary worth £100,000 a week (La Gazzetta Dello Sport via The Faithful MUFC)

Back in January, Liverpool were strongly linked with Dybala (TMW). Now that the playmaker is available for free and is not asking for sky-high wages, I think Klopp must move to lure the South American on a Bosman this summer.

In your opinion, should Liverpool agree a £100,000 a week deal to sign Paulo Dybala?