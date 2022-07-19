If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are looking to improve their attack and a Selecao star is in their focus.

According to a report covered by Football Insider earlier in the day, Liverpool are in talks with Ajax to hire the services of Antony this summer.

News – Liverpool plot move to sign Senegal born £50million play breaker – Report

The news source have mentioned that the reigning Eredivisie champions have asked for a fee of £59m for their prized asset, a price that the Reds and Man Utd are reluctant to pay.

As per The Daily Express, the Dutch giants are actually looking for a figure as high as £70m and that may force the Red Devils to consider alternatives.

Antony missed the last couple of months of the 2021-22 campaign due to an ankle injury but when fit, he was firing on all cylinders under Erik ten Hag.

The 22-year-old attacker, who can play on either flank, started 21 games in the league and directly contributed in 12 goals to help Ajax win the title.

He was part of the national team squad that won the Gold Medal at the Olympics last year. Antony provided the decisive assist in extra time to win the final vs Spain.

For the senior Brazil side, so far, he has only started 2 games and directly contributed in 4 goals (2 goals and 2 assists).

In the current transfer window, Ajax have already lost stars like Haller, Onana, Gravenberch and Player of the Year, Martinez. So, it is not surprising that they are holding out for a mammoth fee for Antony.

Have your say – Should Liverpool splash the cash to sign the Olympic champion?