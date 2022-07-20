Liverpool have been consistently linked with England international and Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham and the latest update has been provided by Fabrizio Romano.

The renowned journalist has revealed that Liverpool called the representatives of the teenager and also contacted the German side to inquire about signing him.

However, the Reds have been told that this summer, the player is untouchable at BvB, who do not want to lose another prized asset after selling star striker, Erling Braut Haaland, to Manchester City.

Romano believes Bellingham is a “fantastic” player and stated:

“Dortmund want to keep Jude Bellingham, they considered him as part of the project and they know that in summer 2023, many top clubs will jump in. It will be a crazy race, really crazy.”

“It’s true that Liverpool, few weeks ago, called the people close to Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund to inquire about the situation, to understand if they had the chance to jump in to make a proposal.

“The answer was no, no way, the player is untouchable this summer”

Earlier this month, former professional footballers like Paul Merson (Sportskeeda) and Dietmar Hamman (Goal) claimed that the Reds need a midfielder like Bellingham to improve things in the center of the park.

The 19-year-old, who is valued in excess of £80million (The Athletic), scored 6 goals and provided no fewer than 14 assists for Dortmund in the last campaign.

Klopp does need to strengthen his midfield department. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign an alternative this summer or should they wait to sign Bellingham next summer?