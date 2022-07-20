Liverpool told £38.4m plus £4.3m bid would be accepted – Record

As per recent reports, Liverpool have been linked with Portuguese international and Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes and the latest reports are intriguing.

As per a story covered by Record (news image provided below), so far, only Wolves have made a proposal to hire the services of the Lions star.

News – Liverpool plot move to sign Senegal born £50million play breaker – Report

Manager Ruben Amorim, has been trying to convince the 23-year-old player to wait for a bigger club.

Nunes is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League where he will be able to largely increase his wages but he agrees with the coach that waiting for a much more attractive club would be beneficial. Therefore, he has turned down the chance to move to the Molineux.

Earlier this month, O Jogo revealed that Liverpool are looking to sign the Selecao midfielder, who will never turn down the chance to move to Anfield.

Record claim that Amorim would like to hold onto Nunes for another year but president, Federico Varandas, is worried about the financial health of the club.

He knows that the values are stunted in the winter transfer window and believes Liverpool were able to lure Luis Diaz from Porto for cheap last January.

Varandas does not want to face a similar situation in case of Nunes, therefore, he would accept his sale now if a bid of fixed £38.4m fee plus £4.3m in variables arrives.

Sporting know that Nunes is a competitive and classy player, who has unique characteristics and therefore, it would be difficult for them to replace him.

The midfielder scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions last term and has already made 8 appearances for the senior national side.

In your view, should Liverpool, who need to improve the midfield, meet the asking price to sign Matheus Nunes?