Liverpool have already signed a top striker in the form of Darwin Nunez this summer but the Uruguayan was not the only forward on the radar at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have been looking to secure the signature of Alexander Isak and reports indicate that they submitted an offer to sign him.

News – Liverpool told £38.4m plus £4.3m bid would be accepted – Record

According to an article covered by Mundo Deportivo today (news image provided below), Real Madrid could end up losing attackers like Mariano, Maroyal and Asensio in the summer transfer window.

Therefore, to improve the attack, they are very interested in hiring the services of Isak from Real Sociedad and have asked to be informed of possible offers from other clubs.

The Txuri-Urdin are looking to get a fee of £77million (90 million euros release clause). So far, there are no firm offers on the table to sign the Swedish international and as per MD, no club would come close to the mentioned amount.

As far as the suitors are concerned, the Catalan media outlet claim that Newcastle United have shown interest, on the other hand, Liverpool submitted a very insufficient offer to sign Isak.

The value of the proposal is not mentioned by Mundo Deportivo but it is possible they are talking about an offer worth £60million (from the Reds) reported by the news source back in March.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the 37-capped international started 6 games in the Copa Del Rey and directly contributed in 9 goals (7 goals and 2 assists) to help Sociedad win the competition.

However, in the last campaign, the 22-year-old striker was out of form and only netted 6 goals in 26 starts in the league.

Situation at Anfield

Having already splashed a big amount to lure Darwin Nunez, who was the top scorer in the Liga Nos last term, it is unlikely that the Reds would spend big for another center forward.

There is ample quality and depth as far as the strike force is concerned with experienced stars like Jota and Firmino around.

However, we do lack depth on the flanks as there is no quality (natural) winger to cover for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to further strengthen the offense at Anfield?