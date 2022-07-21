Liverpool can finally agree £34million fee to sign forward

Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian youngster, Endrick, in the past few months and now, they can finally agree a fee to sign him.

In January, Sky Sports revealed that the Reds are one of the clubs interested in luring the generational talent and will push to sign him when he will turn 16.

News – Liverpool submitted an offer to sign £77million striker – Report

The news source reported that the forward cannot leave Brazil until he turns 18 but he will be able to agree a pre-contract once he turns 16.

Today is his 16th birthday.

Last month, Jorge Nicola reported on his Youtube channel that Liverpool have made contact with South American club, Palmeiras, and inquired about signing Endrick.

More recently, the famous journalist has revealed that the Brazilian side are prepared to sell their prized asset for a handsome fee. Club president, Nicola Pereira, is willing to finally accept an offer of around £34million.

Even Real Madrid are looking to get £34million from the sale of Marco Asensio (AS). The asking price should be considered as a mammoth amount for a teenage forward who is yet to make his debut for the senior Palmeiras side.

So far, he has only started three games for their U-20 team and found the net six times.

On the other hand, he is yet to make an appearance for the senior national side as well. He made his debut for Brazil’s U-17 team on April 12, 2022, scored five goals and provided an assist in the space of six days (four starts).

Endrick is a wanted boy in the market and could turn out to be a huge star. In your view, should Liverpool finally agree a fee of £34million to secure his signing?