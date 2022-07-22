Liverpool remain linked with Matheus Nunes and the latest reports going on in Portugal should delight the Anfield faithful.

Two days ago, we covered a story (via Record) claiming that a bid of £38.4m plus £4.3m would be needed to secure the signing of the Portuguese international.

Yesterday, Correio da Manha (news image provided below) also reported that Sporting CP are looking to get the above mentioned fee and variables to sell the 23-year-old star.

As per the renowned news source, Liverpool see Nunes as a priority for the new season and they are getting ready to start talks with the Lions to hire his services.

CdM claim the pre-season games in Asia revealed deficiencies in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the PL club will move to reinforce the team by signing the Portuguese international.

Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, is a huge admirer of the Selecao midfielder but the Liga Nos club are already prepared for his eventual sale and the manager has tried Tabata and Goncalves in his position.

As far as the competition is concerned, CM Jornal mention that Man City and Wolves are interested as well and the three-way race could accelerate the transfer of the midfielder.

The 8-capped international still has more than three years left on his contract with a release clause of £51million. However, once again, Correio da Manha claim that the Jose Alvalade outfit would allow the player to leave for £38.4m plus £4.3m but not for a penny less.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.