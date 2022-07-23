Liverpool might not be signing Jude Bellingham this summer but they are already setting an agreement in place to sign him next year.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider earlier in the day, the Reds are putting in place a Keita-type agreement to hire the services of the England international.

News – Liverpool told £51million fee will now seal signing, no other way – Report

Back in the summer of 2017, Liverpool agreed a deal with RB Leipzig that saw Guinean international, Naby Keita, arrive at Anfield in 2018.

The news source claim the Merseysiders are looking to seal a similar deal for Bellingham and are making strong progress.

The youngster still has more than two years left on his contract and he earns around £50,000 a week at the Signal Iduna Park (Bild).

Earlier this month, Liverpool Echo revealed that Liverpool are prepared to agree a big deal to sign the teenage sensation, who is valued at around £103million by Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has been fantastic for BvB since moving to Germany from Birmingham City in 2020. He directly contributed in 20 goals in the last campaign under Marco Rose and he could be the one to reinforce our aging midfield.

Former Reds star, Dietmar Hamann, believes the 19-year-old box-to-box midfielder would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp (Goal): The Kaiser stated:

“I think he (Bellingham) would be the perfect fit. He gets a goal, is a very good footballer, he is tremendous for his age. That’s the area they (Liverpool) need to address.”

It remains to be seen how much money the Reds are willing to spend in terms of fees and wages to get the signing done.