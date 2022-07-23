Another day, another update on the transfer saga linking Mathues Nunes with a move to Liverpool.

According to the latest update coming from Portugal today (news image provided below), Liverpool will have to offer a fee worth £51million to secure the Sporting CP midfielder and by no other way, they will be able to get the signing done.

In the past few days, renowned Portuguese outlets, Record and Corrieo da Manha, revealed that the 23-year-old can be lured in a deal worth 50 million euros.

However, the situation is different now. As per today’s version of O Jogo, due to the interest from the Premier League, Nunes has been hesitant but manager, Ruben Amorim, has been trying to convince him to stay for one more season.

The 37-year-old coach has told the Selecao star that next year, he will be able to play in the Champions League and the World Cup, which will raise his market value.

The famous news source claim Amorim does not give up on retaining Nunes and has repeated this idea many times to Sporting president, Federico Varandas.

Several European clubs have put pressure on the central midfielder to leave the Lions but the coach has closed the exit doors. It is revealed that the situation will only change if the release clause of 60 million euros (£51million) is activated.

On the other hand, as per Jornal de Noticias, Nunes’ future at the Primeira Liga club is uncertain this summer and he is being followed by Liverpool.

We have been linked with several top midfielders this summer, which is not surprising as Klopp needs to strengthen things in the center.

