Liverpool are heavily linked with Jude Bellingham and recent reports have been intriguing. Yesterday, Football Insider, revealed that the Reds are looking to agree an early deal to sign the England international.

Moreover, in Spain, Nacional have reported that Klopp is completely obsessed and has personally called the 19-year-old to move to the Anfield club.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Real Madrid are interested in luring the teenage sensation as well but the Dortmund star could want to return to England to play in the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and the Los Blancos are looking to improve their aging midfield departments. In all fairness, the European Champions are already set for the future having lured young and talented midfielders like Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde.

As far as the asking price is concerned, it is reported that the German Bundesliga side would be satisfied with a fee worth 100 million euros (£85million) for Bellingham.

The Three Lions player netted 3 goals and provided 8 assists in the league for BvB last term. In the Champions League, he scored a goal and provided 3 assists.

On the other hand, he made 2 appearances in the Europa League last season and directly contributed in 4 goals (2 goals and 2 assists).

The youngster can play in multiple midfield positions and as per Paul Merson, the 15-capped international is exactly the player Liverpool need (via Sportskeeda):

“I think Liverpool are crying out for a midfield player. I don’t think their midfield is strong enough. Jude Bellingham is a good player, and I think he would be a great signing.”

